Opinion | Kohler state park land swap a heist of cherished public land

Imagine for a moment that some politically connected Wisconsin Dells tourist attraction demanded that the state turn over a prime chunk of land in Devils Lake State Park, perhaps in the bluffs around the lake, and also allow a new access road to be built through the park because this would useful for their business and save them some money. You and most Wisconsinites would probably be up in arms at such an outrageous request and feel sure that the DNR, guardians of our parks, would never in a million years, acquiesce.
Yet this is pretty much the exact scenario taking place 125 miles to the east in Kohler-Andrae State Park. In 2018, the DNR approved a land swap at the behest of the Kohler Company, which is seeking to build a controversial golf course on land it owns immediately to the north of the park that includes rare dunes and the only remaining old-growth forest stand on the Lake Michigan shore. As part of this project, currently tied up in the courts, they also sought a 6.5-acre chunk of the public’s state park for a maintenance facility and access road, which they determined would be cheaper and more expedient than building on their own land.
In return for this wooded parcel near the lake and adjacent to the rare and precious sand dunes that are the park’s crown jewel and a dedicated state natural area, Kohler would give the state 9.5 biologically desolate acres that front Highway V and currently contain a house and numerous storage buildings.
The DNR’s position regarding this privatization is essentially that land swaps happen all the time, and this is just a routine administrative matter well within their jurisdiction — nothing to see here folks. Well, nothing could be further from the truth as trading away integral chunks of beloved and heavily-used state parks to meet the demands of politically connected donors is deeply abnormal, and would never be allowed to happen by the DNR of old.
Yes, the DNR has long sold and exchanged land, but these are almost always isolated and scattered little parcels, often without road access and never involve high-quality conservation land, much less one of the most popular parks in the whole system. In fact, Kohler-Andrae is the fourth most “profitable” state park in terms of revenue after expenses. According to UW researchers, it annually pumps $19.9 million of spin-off economic activity into the surrounding area. And far greater still is the incalculable value of its high functioning biodiversity and all the attendant ecosystem services that come with it, such as water retention, water filtration, carbon sequestration and so on.
What makes this brazen heist of something so valuable and beloved even more vexing is the fact that the DNR has never even bothered to justify or explain their decisions, only their authority to make them. Perhaps this is because their decision is so thoroughly indefensible and such a clear betrayal of their mission. This is a view shared by James Buchholz, the park’s former superintendent for 28 years who claimed in public testimony in 2018 that:
"(A)llowing the State of Wisconsin to give away valuable and ecologically rare state park public property to a private company for their personal business/profit use is 'wrong' and is the worst kind of precedence to set. The public expects their DNR to preserve and enhance our state parks, forests, and other public lands and to protect our water quality and rare wetland habitat for the benefit of all Wisconsin citizens."
The DNR has certainly heard from Kohler, now let them hear from the people of Wisconsin.
Steven Davis is a professor of political science and environmental studies at Edgewood College and the author of "In Defense of Public Lands: The Case Against Privatization and Transfer" (Temple University Press, 2018.)
