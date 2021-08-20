Opinion: In climate effort, carbon fee is essential

The bipartisan infrastructure package passed recently by the U.S. Senate takes meaningful steps toward reducing America’s greenhouse gas emissions but falls short of including major climate policy.
It now appears likely that the biggest measures to address the climate crisis will be part of the budget reconciliation process. So far, a border adjustment fee, a fee on methane and a clean energy standard have all been discussed publicly.
While this is great progress, another essential component of effective climate legislation belongs in the budget: a price on carbon. Economists say carbon pricing is the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed necessary to rein in climate change.
Here are three key reasons why carbon pricing must be part of America’s climate strategy:
First, it puts us on track to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The carbon-fee-and-dividend policy prescribed in the federal Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) sets a price that starts at $15 a ton of C02 and increases $10 a ton annually. Resources for the Future calculates that by 2030 this policy will reduce U.S. emissions more than 50% below 2005 levels, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s commitment.
Next, it’s a fast, effective policy across the whole economy. A clean electricity standard would reduce emissions from power plants, but that accounts only for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. An economywide price on carbon, however, reaches into every sector — electricity, transportation, industry, commercial and residential real estate, agriculture and land use. It’s also quick to set up, leading to meaningful results in a matter of months.
Finally, some, or all, of the revenue could be used to give money back to the general public. A carbon tax becomes affordable for ordinary Americans when the money collected from fossil fuel companies is given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to every person to spend with no restrictions. This protects low- and middle-income earners who otherwise might not be able to afford the transition. Studies show that the monthly carbon cash back payments are essentially enough to cover the increased costs of 85% of all households, including nearly all of the least wealthy 60% of Americans.
Beyond those reasons for action here at home, we’re under pressure from other countries that are already pricing carbon. The European Union has announced it will impose a carbon border tax, beginning in 2023, on imports from nations that do not have an equivalent carbon price. When this takes effect, American exporters will be subject to the European carbon tax, placing them at a competitive disadvantage.
If the U.S. implements its own carbon price and carbon border adjustment, the policy can keep American businesses competitive and motivate more nations to price carbon themselves. The Biden administration has floated a carbon border adjustment, but based on the World Trade Organization’s rules, we would likely need to put a price on carbon here at home, too.
Earlier this month, Madison’s Common Council endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, joining the Dane County Board, Dane County Chapter of the NAACP, Wisconsin Farmers Union and many other entities across the state and country that have done the same.
As Congress works on legislation to meet America’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it’s clear that a robust price on carbon must be included. We urge Rep. Mark Pocan, Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, and the rest of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to ensure that it is.
Mark Reynolds is executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Michael Pinkert leads the Madison chapter.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.