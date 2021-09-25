Opinion | Gun measures have bipartisan support

We live in an era of political polarization. National politics often overshadow events happening right here in our own backyard. Rhetoric on both sides feels angry and personal. Despite this, as a legislator, I try to find ways to reach across the aisle and address areas of common interest with my Republican colleagues. While we may not vote for the same person for president or governor, I know they care about the communities they represent and their families.
As I have traveled around the state during my time in the Legislature, one topic that continually comes up is safety. People want to feel safe where they live and work. They want the peace of mind that their children are safe at school. This feeling is the same in every corner of Wisconsin. It’s universal and bipartisan.
This week, I am once again introducing legislation that would take tangible steps toward making our communities safer: universal background checks on all firearm sales and the creation of extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs). Along with my Democratic colleagues, these bills have been supported by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. We support them because their aim is solely to keep firearms out of the hands of violent criminals and those who are a danger to themselves or others.
While gun safety bills have become a third-rail issue for Republicans nationwide, it doesn’t need to be this way. The data proves just how overwhelmingly popular these pieces of legislation are — and that popularity cuts across partisan lines. According to a Pew Research study, universal background checks are supported nationally by 70% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats. Likewise, in a 2019 Marquette Poll, 81% of those surveyed said they supported extreme risk protection orders (also known as red flag laws).
It makes sense that Wisconsinites support these bills because they’re focused on keeping our communities safe from senseless violence. They’re about looking out for each other while still respecting the Second Amendment and our sporting tradition here in Wisconsin.
I know many of my Republican colleagues personally support these common-sense measures despite the politics surrounding the issue. In fact, some Republicans are even on record as being supportive of gun safety measures. During a February 2018 floor debate, former state Rep. and now Sen. Kathy Bernier, D-Chippewa Falls, said she “believes in background checks.” She also stated that the bill should go through the committee process. I couldn’t agree more. It’s time for the public to make their voice heard on these lifesaving gun safety bills.
It’s hard to overstate the influence the NRA and the gun lobby have held over Republican politicians in recent decades. That influence has increased the polarization in our country and led to complete inaction on measures to keep us safe from gun violence. Collectively, we must reject this cynical brand of legislating that appeases donors at the expense of the people.
I am ready to work with any politician of any party to get this done. Let’s work together with courage and the political will to achieve something impactful for Wisconsin. Let’s make this effort a bipartisan moment of change for our state to keep Wisconsin families safe.
Melissa Agard, D-Madison, represents the 16th Senate District.
