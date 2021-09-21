Opinion | GOP politicians are the Typhoid Marys of the 21 century

First, a little history: Typhoid Mary was Mary Mallon, a cook who disguised her identity to continue working even though she was an asymptomatic spreader of typhoid fever. She is believed to have infected dozens of people with the disease in the early years of the 20th century, resulting in three deaths.
While typhus is now largely contained, 100 years ago it was a dreaded illness. Rightfully or not, “Typhoid Mary” is synonymous with someone who callously spreads a deadly sickness.
Republican politicians are doing exactly what Typhoid Mary was accused of, only on a much larger scale and with far more cynical motives. While Mary Mallon was a poor immigrant trying to earn a living, Republican politicians are allowing, even encouraging, the spread of COVID in an ugly attempt to gain power. The actions of Republican politicians and their followers have resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
The biggest offenders are Republican governors with presidential ambitions who want to win the votes of the hardcore Trumpist base, most notably Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas and Kristi Noem of South Dakota. They have not only failed to adopt proven public health policies that would limit the spread of COVID-19, they have aggressively stopped local leaders and school administrators from enacting policies necessary to protect public health. The Republican motive for their pro-COVID push is a lust for power. They fear an end to the pandemic with life returning to normal and the economy booming. They know if that happens on President Joe Biden’s watch, their prospects for seizing power in the next elections are greatly diminished. If Biden’s strong push for public health protections, especially widespread vaccination, is successful, Republican electoral prospects look bleak. Every survey of public opinion indicates that the top issues in the next election are control of COVID and the closely linked health of the economy.
As a result, the Republicans have been doing all they can to keep the COVID pandemic going. For example, a press conference held by DeSantis last week spread fear mongering lies against the COVID vaccine and announced severe sanctions against local officials who act to contain the virus. The Associated Press reports that in 26 states Republican legislators have passed laws to “weaken government authority to protect public health against the corona virus.”
The Republican strategy is devious but potentially effective. As they work overtime to undermine Biden’s strong actions to end the pandemic, Republicans turn around and hypocritically blame Biden for the disastrous results of their own actions. DeSantis told Fox News “He (Biden) said he was going to end COVID. He hasn’t done that.” And the Republican Congressional Committee claimed “Democrats ran an entire campaign dishonestly promising that they alone could fix a once-in-a-generation pandemic. Now they’ve completely failed.”
The false outrage of Republicans against vaccine and masks requirements is totally phony. For decades, stores and restaurants have posted signs “No Shoes, No Shirts, No Service.” When did Republicans protest their sacred right to be barefoot or bare-chested? Red state governors vigorously enforce some of the strictest vaccine mandates for many disease-preventing shots (except for COVID, of course).
When Trump was president, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson complained that undermining confidence in the vaccine “will cause people's deaths." Now he is actively spreading lies about the safety of the vaccine.
In Denmark, where the rate of vaccination is very high, life is largely back to normal. But here, the Republicans’ election strategy is keeping the pandemic going and causing hospitals to overflow with unvaccinated COVID patients.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
