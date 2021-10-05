Opinion | GOP doesn't mind spending your money to stay in power

There’s many useful ways your state taxes could be spent: funding our schools, fixing our roads, replacing crumbling buildings on university campuses, improving state parks, expanding access to broadband or providing health care for senior citizens. Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled Legislature has voted against adequately funding all these worthy objectives. It’s not because they’re against spending. It’s just that they have different priorities. They are more than willing to freely spend your tax dollars on partisan power plays and political shenanigans.
Republicans have authorized spending millions to gerrymander the Legislature for another decade, to give polluters the upper hand on environmental policy and to undermine faith in our American democracy.
Their partisan spending is so extreme that a conservative newspaper editorial said the actions of the Republican legislators were as if you “took a massive stack of $100 bills, poured gas on it and set it on fire.”
Perhaps the most egregious of the partisan expenditures is the effort to conduct an Arizona-type “audit” of the November 2020 election. While numerous court cases and extensive recounts have found without question that Donald Trump lost Wisconsin, Republicans are nonetheless enlisting in the nationwide, conspiracy-laden attack on our American democracy. The GOP leadership has already approved $680,000 for a review of Trump’s loss, but that may grow into millions with court costs and security compromises necessitating the replacement of expensive voting machines. The Arizona exercise, conducted in Keystone Kops fashion by the Cyber Ninjas (yes, that’s really their name) has been called a clown show, although I think that’s an insult to clowns.
To conduct this review, the Republicans have hired the ethically challenged Michael Gableman, who was last seen speaking at an extremist rally claiming that the presidential election was stolen, despite that fact that Trump lost by more than 7 million votes. Gableman started his new job by using your tax money to travel to the Arizona clown show and the laughable “seminar” organized by pillow magnate Michael Lindell. His efforts have only gone downhill since then, sending a bullying letter to local election clerks so error-ridden that it ended in the spam box of many of those officials.
An even more immediate threat to our democracy is the millions of tax dollars Republicans plan to spend to preserve their extreme partisan gerrymander, which would deny Wisconsin voters their right to choose which party controls the Legislature for yet another decade. In 2011, Republicans configured the state's legislative districts to virtually ensure themselves continued control regardless of what the voters wanted. In the 2012 election, Democrats received 52% of the vote for the state Assembly, but won only 39% of the seats. Now the Republicans have approved contracts with a high-priced East Coast law firm to argue that this gerrymander should remain in place until 2030. Private attorneys hired by Republicans cost up to $500 an hour. Remember, this from legislators who oppose raising the minimum wage above $7.25 an hour.
Republicans also wanted to spend your money to hire lawyers to keep polluters in charge of the Natural Resources Board. Republican leaders approved potentially big legal bills to keep a Walker appointee on the board even though his term had long since expired. An open records request revealed that the Walker appointee conspired with the chief lobbyist for the state’s polluters to find a legal loophole to try to maintain Republican control of state conservation policy.
Hit a pothole. Too many students in your kid’s classroom. State park facilities deteriorating. Tough luck, say the Republicans. We need the money for our partisan crusade to undermine democracy.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
