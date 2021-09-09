Opinion | For anti-vaxxers, patience has run out

Let them all die.
The statement shocked me, as it was said — or rather spit out — by one of the sweetest, most sympathetic people I know. And she isn’t alone. After three Zoom gatherings last week — my renewed social strategy with infections rising — I heard similar venom from the most unlikely sources.
This all should have been over by now.
This grandmother had just canceled a long-awaited family gathering because a relative was exposed to COVID. Others have postponed events, dinners, receptions, some requiring family members to get tested before reunions. Last year, talking about these precautions elicited sadness. This year, these folks are pissed.
Let me be clear who I’m quoting. One of the perks of semi-retirement is paring down my associations to those I truly like and admire. I no longer keep company with people who raise my blood pressure. My three groups are populated with mostly women, all kind and generous, creative and well-spoken, mostly religious or spiritual.
Yes, they are my “silos,” where we share opinions like the need to stop mass shootings, extend voting rights and achieve equality for women. But as passionate as we are about those issues, this is different. After nearly two years of fear, lockdowns, praying for sick or grieving loved ones, and a summer of false hope, all are now at the end of their emotional rope.
Make them pay.
The news that Delta Airlines was fining unvaccinated employees $200 was met with cheers, hope that such fees would grow and other companies will follow suit. In the public sector, a loud hurrah went to UW System interim President Tommy Thompson who — concerned more with saving student lives than politics — refused to let Wisconsin Republican legislators micromanage his mask mandate.
Don’t allow them in the hospitals.
News that state Sen. Andre Jacque, a vehement anti-vaxxer, was hospitalized with COVID prompted talk of his poor wife, fear for his kids, and kudos for his brother who referred to the vaccine as he asked people to “use some of the help that God has already given them.” As to Jacque, now on a ventilator, his plight started a new discussion.
Why can’t the insurance companies refuse to pay for anti-vaxxers?
Insurance companies are required to pay for people’s stupidity for car accidents, smoking, drug use, etc. But the costs of COVID treatment are sky high and preventable. The rest of us will eventually pay with higher premiums. Lots of seething about that.
Just refuse them treatment.
When right-wing commentator Candace Owens, a notorious spreader of misinformation, was recently refused a COVID test, I thought, “Karma’s a bitch, baby.” My ire only grew to hear her accuse the clinic director of being “unstable.” Who is unstable here? It was hard not to troll Owen’s twitter account, as I don’t want to be one of those people either, but it was sooo tempting.
I never want to get to the point where I wish someone dead. It’s psychologically and morally corrosive. I fight that sentiment and want the last word to go to God, who will — I believe — hold the anti-vaxxers responsible for many deaths.
Like my friends, I now reserve my sympathies for the innocent kids infected by politically belligerent teachers and parents. For those whose work requires being in offices or groups. And for those around the globe who want but can’t get vaccines, true victims of our medical shortsightedness.
But when asked to sympathize with the deathbed regrets of any politician, internet influencer or a rabid right-wing radio host who used anti-mask politics and COVID conspiracies to gain followers, sorry, I got nothing.
Carol Larson, of Madison, is an award-winning writer and documentary producer.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.