Opinion | Fair maps would help put an end to 'The Big Lie'

Republicans in Wisconsin continue to perpetuate “The Big Lie.”
The latest in a series of increasingly delusional attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has Robin Vos sticking taxpayers with a bill for nearly $700,000 to conduct a “cyber forensic audit” of the election results.
It doesn’t matter to Vos that numerous courts have rejected former President Trump’s attempts to challenge our democratic systems. Nor does it matter that similar audits in other states have brought nothing but embarrassment for everyone involved. To Vos and his fellow Republican legislators, the only thing that matters is capitulating to whatever Trump wants from them. When Vos joined the former president on his plane, he took a photo with him. It is obvious now that the price of that photo was this outrageous election audit.
Make no mistake, this is not politics as usual. Republicans are playing a dangerous game which has the potential to cast doubt over the validity of our elections for years to come and give politicians far too much influence over the way elections are administered in Wisconsin.
How can something so cynical and politically motivated occur without electoral repercussions? The answer is simple — the gerrymandered majority Republicans hold allows them to act without any form of accountability to the people they represent. They have held power under these rigged maps for a decade and have become so accustomed to being insulated from voters that they act with impunity solely for the purposes of retaining power.
To restore sanity, accountability and integrity into our democracy, we need fair maps. I am a proud co-author of a bill that would create a nonpartisan redistricting system in Wisconsin (like they do it in Iowa and other states). Redistricting reform takes politicians, who stand to benefit from overtly partisan maps, out of the equation. There are few issues as pressing as this before our state and nation.
Robin Vos’ power-hungry attempts to please his extremist base puts into focus just how far Republicans are willing to go when they have the unchecked power of gerrymandered legislative maps in their favor. He feels entitled to use our hard-earned tax dollars as his personal piggy bank to pay lawyers and investigators to preserve his grip on power and perpetuate partisan falsehoods. Pandering to the die-hard Trump loyalists who want the Cyber Ninjas to come to Wisconsin is a natural consequence of a broken redistricting system.
This is by no means the first time the negative consequences of gerrymandering have been seen in Wisconsin. This is the same Legislature that passed laws to restrict the powers of Gov. Tony Evers and attorney general Josh Kaul before they ever took the oath of office. This is the same Legislature that refuses to accept the Medicaid expansion which would increase access to affordable health care and bring in billions of dollars to our state. This is the same Legislature that has chipped away at local control and underfunded our public schools. And this is the same Legislature that has prioritized big corporations over our environment time and time again.
For Vos, the state Legislature is a zero-sum game — all about winning at the expense of the opposition. As a public servant, I could not disagree more with Vos’ approach to his role. Rather than focusing so much on tilting the scales in their direction, I would advise Rep. Vos to simply listen and hear the people’s voice.
Fair maps and protecting the integrity of our elections from politicians like Vos would allow us to return to the real values and principles that should drive state government. We should be working toward creating the best schools for our children, economic security for all, strong transportation infrastructure, and clean air and water.
I know if we had fair maps, these are the issues we would be taking up because it’s what the people of our state are asking us to accomplish. It is well beyond time we move past the absurdity of “The Big Lie.” Creating fair maps must be the first action we take to begin healing our broken system.
Melissa Agard, D-Madison, represents the 16th Senate District.
