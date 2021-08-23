Opinion | Failure to oust Prehn tarnishes DNR Board's reputation

STEVENS POINT – It’s too bad Frederick Prehn has cast a dark shadow on the rich history of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board and his own reputation, but he cooked his own goose, so to speak.
The Wausau dentist, whose term on the Natural Resources Board has expired, refuses to resign and so somehow remains as board chairman. A Gov. Scott Walker appointee, he takes the dubious position that since the Republican-controlled state Senate has failed to approve his successor, he is authorized to squat. In doing so, he cites an obscure 1963 Supreme Court decision and ignores state statutes that say a board member’s term lasts six years, with no caveats.
Republicans in the state Senate are pulling Prehn’s puppet strings by delaying confirmation of agriculture and natural resources teacher, and respected conservationist, Sandy Naas of Ashland to replace him. Another Walker appointee, Sharon Adams, stepped down earlier this year after her term expired. The Senate’s inaction is undignified and cynical, and it’s a measure of today’s politics that these folks can get paid for willfully not doing their jobs.
But never mind partisan politics. Prehn’s actions are a smack in the face of the important role of citizen-led boards that have deep roots in Wisconsin.
Too bad, because Prehn comes from a civic-minded family in Wausau. His father, the late Donald Prehn, was a school board member and active in a wide array of community causes. As a cub reporter at the Wausau Daily Herald, I got to interact a bit with Donald while covering the Wausau School Board. I found him to be an affable guy and a diligent board member.
His son, however, will be remembered as someone who crudely ignored tenets of good government and tarnished the reputation of the NRB.
The board’s history is steeped in Wisconsin conservation tradition. Its forerunner, the Citizens Conservation Commission, was created in 1927 after Aldo Leopold and other conservation leaders pushed for a law centralizing Wisconsin conservation activities under a director and six unpaid commissioners. This was hailed for giving citizens an important role in setting conservation policy and keeping partisanship at arm’s length. In addition to Leopold, the leaders who envisioned the system included Milwaukee businessman Haskell Noyes, Madison attorney William J.P. Aberg and Ladysmith school administrator and author E.M. Dahlberg. They all ended up serving on the commission.
Those good citizens and conservationists had witnessed devastation of the great cutover of northern forests and the extinction of the passenger pigeon. They were concerned about unregulated taking of game and swelling pollution of the state’s waterways, and they did something about those issues. They created the state’s basic Conservation Act, the Forest Crop Law, forest protection areas, a water pollution control committee, resident rod and reel fishing licenses, school forests and season regulations for upland game birds. They literally established the framework for conservation of natural resources in the state.
A lot has changed since those days, but the Natural Resources Board has for the most part done its job and kept politics at bay. Most appointees over the years have risen above partisanship to do what is often a difficult and controversial job.
Of course, the DNR secretary became political when Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson changed it from a board-appointed to governor-appointed position in 1995. His successor, Democrat Jim Doyle, who was elected governor twice, ran both times promising to restore the board’s authority to appoint the secretary but failed to do so. So DNR secretaries come and go with the political winds.
Last week’s contentious NRB meeting is proof that Prehn has gone over the edge. He reportedly asked a state senator to leave the public meeting, and he jousted verbally with DNR Secretary Preston Cole. Not great leadership from a board chair.
Prehn can fix things by stepping aside. But he doesn’t seem inclined to do that. Some longtime observers of the NRB wonder why. Is this a coordinated effort to tear apart the NRB beyond repair? Let’s hope not.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.