Opinion | Expanded IRS audits could yield big returns

No one likes the federal debt. The fear is that this debt will crush growth and lead to inflation.
These fears are real.
Republicans point to the handouts from the 2008 economic crisis and the current pandemic. Democrats find the tax cuts for the wealthy under Trump as needless.
Sometimes deficit spending, as during the 2008 crisis, is necessary. It was “cheaper” in both the short and long runs to bail out AIG, GM, Chrysler and the banks to prevent long-term collapses. For instance, if AIG went into receivership, the insurance industry must legally absorb that risk from failed insurance companies. I believe this would have led to many unnecessary bankruptcies. If GM and Chrysler went into receivership, then unemployment benefits paid by the government would have been overwhelming, and the suppliers for the auto industry would have collapsed. I am guessing that this was why Ford, which was stable, supported the government’s efforts. I am not referring to the banks, which colluded in greed for the refinancing of homes and mortgages by loaning lenders their down payments and accepting appraisals “as instructed.”
It is similar for the recent support payouts to those whose jobs were lost when we needed to shut down the economy because of the pandemic.
We can look at the tax cuts for the wealthy, which benefited folks like me, but had little economic impact.
I guess it depends on whose ox is gored.
But here is a bit of education for how money to the rich and poor affects the economy. A dollar given for food stamps generates $1.67 into the system since this money is spent immediately. A dollar given to the top taxpayers has a negative stimulus effect. It only generates 38 cents in stimulus (although this figure depends on a variety of assumptions).
While I am throwing statistics around, let me point out that the IRS generates $100 of revenue for every 33 cents spent. My source for this statistic is Table 31, IRS 2019 Data Book. This is a remarkable number.
Let me quote from a CBS News piece that “the top 1% of Americans are avoiding paying an estimated $163 billion in taxes a year, according to the Treasury Department. That is pushing the estimated tax gap, the amount owed by taxpayers that isn’t collected, to nearly around $600 billion annually, and to approximately $7 trillion in lost revenue over the next decade, the Treasury Department finds.”
That is a lot of money left on the table.
Furthermore, the more complicated incomes, such as partnerships and proprietorships, have a noncompliance rate as high as 55%.
Sometimes this is merely an honest mistake. I partnered in a movie company where our CPA claimed he understood movie accounting. He did not. In fact, he double deducted our write-offs. The IRS audited us; I got an expert to look at our taxes who immediately identified the error. We paid what we owed, plus interest, but did not have to pay penalties.
This was human error (by an incompetent CPA).
But others are finding was ways to cheat. Donald Trump’s organization is a public view of some of the tricks played, but there are many others who are gaming the system.
One obvious solution is to have the IRS increase its audits. The return on investment will be significant; it could help reduce our debt.
Bob Chernow is a futurist and the former Vice Chair of the World Future Society.
