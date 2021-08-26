Opinion | Despite naysayers, smart public policy includes masks, vaccines

I’ve encountered many questions recently about children wearing masks in schools. Some reflect are genuine worry about things heard — does it affect the development of children, or have deep negative psychological or social effects? Yet others ask about heightened infection risk or carbon dioxide retention.
The short answer is that none of these are meaningful concerns. Face coverings have been used for many years in different cultures for a variety of reasons without any of these issues arising. And of course, surgical staff wear masks for many hours with no ill effects. My colleague, Dr. Perri Klass, wrote a great summary, and even more notably a recent opinion piece by an expert offers the perspective that perhaps masks might actually be good for children’s development.
However, I’m increasingly hearing another question — not about the safety or even efficacy of masking, which has been well-proven as a strong and remarkably low-cost mitigation strategy time and time again, including in schools. No, the question is, “How can I get my school board and/or elected officials to understand how important this is?” It’s not really a request for information. It’s a cry of desperation at how readily science and reason is being ignored.
I’ve written before about how there are limits to only providing data and studies when the source of most questions is actually worry. Rational responses to what are fundamentally irrational, emotional fears don’t necessarily help. Of course, we need good data and good science, but there’s no lack of that (and excellent summaries and interpretations) on this subject, all over the internet. And again, for those with genuine concerns, it’s important to acknowledge how worrisome the misinformation sounds before then moving on to what we know to be true.
However, there’s a disturbing and increasing trend in our society to ask questions with the explicit aim of sowing public doubt, wearing down advocates and creating confusion. I’ve written about this phenomenon (called “sealioning”) before as well, and it’s not done in good faith. It’s a bully tactic that has nothing to do with truth-seeking.
So in response to the anguished query, “How can I get them to understand?” I offer three pieces of advice:
First, focus on the benefits and the positives. It’s difficult to prove a negative of any kind. Can you prove that no one has ever had a fatal allergic reaction to a chicken nugget? Not really, but it doesn’t seem to affect chicken nugget sales. Rather than get lost amidst the whack-a-mole of disproving assertions, remind people of what matters: We’re trying to protect human health and well-being, and vaccinations and masks do exactly that.
And both allow us to gently reopen while doing so — we have more options than only “complete lockdown” or “total freedom.” Intermediate steps are fine and practical.
Second, focus on the decision makers. If they’re not listening to reason, ask them point-blank how they will defend their decision to not require universal masking in schools if someone is hospitalized or dies, in the face of the clear evidence that masking is an easy, low-risk mitigation strategy.
Decision-makers have a tough job, and I don’t envy it. But being faced with how they’ll answer that question in the context of a death that was likely preventable is important, because we are literally talking about a life-and-death situation. “Because the anti-mask advocates are loud and scary” is not an answer.
Third, for those who are listening thoughtfully and carefully, they need to hear it from as many people as possible that masking in schools is the right thing to do, and that you support that decision. It can be just a few words. But it’s important. Don’t let the loud outweigh the many.
And just as important: If they’ve already made the right decision, write in anyway. Tell them that they got it right and you appreciate it. Too many school boards, public health departments and other elected officials don’t hear from those that agree with them.
The door needs to always remain open for those who need a compassionate, understanding and thoughtful response to their genuine worries and concerns. But it’s long past time we stop allowing malicious nonsense to live rent-free in not only our heads, but in our public policy.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
