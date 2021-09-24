Opinion | Despite claims by cynical politicians, we need more immigrant workers

STEVENS POINT – All across Wisconsin at this very moment, immigrant laborers are doing the work that others won’t. They’re essential to the state’s bedrock businesses, claims and ploys of cynical politicians notwithstanding.
Immigrants make up about half of the workforce on Wisconsin dairy farms. They labor in industrial meat processing plants and cheese factories. They wash dishes, bus and cook in restaurants and do any number of untold jobs that are considered essential for society. Many of these workers are here legally, but many of them, or family members, aren’t. Rural communities like Abbotsford have large immigrant populations for one reason: They are, indeed, essential, more today than ever.
That makes the posturing of cynical politicians all the more dishonest. Consider Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who announced her candidacy recently and immediately embraced cruel nativism. Kleefisch said she’ll send the Wisconsin National Guard to the southern border to clamp down on the flow of immigrants desperate for better lives. That may not be what National Guard members signed up for, but it will likely be cheered by her base, which includes many of the very dairy farmers who absolutely can’t do without immigrant workers.
Kleefisch said she’ll also ban sanctuary cities that protect “low-priority” immigrants from deportation. What a load of BS. In the real world, politicians like Kleefisch aren’t going to do anything about the immigrant workers in Wisconsin, because she would risk alienating the very people she depends on: Those who hire immigrant workers with a wink and a nod about their legal status.
The fact is, Wisconsin will need more, not fewer immigrants in the future if the state’s bedrock economic sectors are to survive. Many immigrants would like nothing better than to become full-fledged citizens, but their pathways are continually blocked. How about making things easier for those who wish to be integrated into the system? They’re already paying taxes, probably by a percentage of income higher than the very people who hire them.
Wisconsin’s working-age population is declining. So instead of tossing out campaign bites, politicians should be working toward solutions. How about a worker visa program so immigrant laborers don’t have to live in fear while doing jobs no one else will do? The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, not exactly a bastion of liberalism, has called on Congress and the White House to double the number of visas for high-skilled temporary workers under the H-1B program and also for seasonal workers in sectors like agriculture and meat production.
That would be a start. And guess what? Despite the claims of politicians, the influx of immigrant workers has stalled. Put that together with a population growth rate in the U.S. that is the slowest in eight decades, and that spells trouble. We’d better fix things or else invent a bunch of robots, and fast.
Business leaders recognize this and hope President Joe Biden will make good on his pledge to overhaul the immigration system and establish a program that provides pathways for legal immigrants to fill these essential jobs.
At the end of the day, we need to remember that these are real people we are talking about, people with dreams and aspirations, most of whom are just trying to make some money to support their needs and those of their families.
A couple of years ago, I worked on a project called Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border, along with a friend and Pulitzer Prize winning photographer, Gary Porter. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Humanities Council in cooperation with Centro Hispano of Dane County, the project sought to put a face on that word “immigrant.” We interviewed and photographed a number of hard-working immigrants, leading to a traveling exhibit that’s still making its way across the state.
It was moving to hear their stories and to learn of their determination to make good. It was also touching to hear of the fears that some of them bore, the worries that a knock on the door at night might change their lives for the worse. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
