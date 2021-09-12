Opinion | Biden has a duty to expand the Supreme Court

The failure of the U.S. Supreme Court to properly address the Texas anti-choice law that went into effect this month provides ample evidence that the court itself has been broken and manipulated and needs correcting to address this and myriad other issues. So what should be done?
Congress must pass legislation to codify Roe v. Wade. To do so, changes to the Senate filibuster must also be made, ideally by ending the legislative relic entirely.
But a far more controversial action must be taken in the immediate future to the Supreme Court itself: Its size must be increased.
Many will object to such a change, claiming that "packing" justices on the bench is somehow unfair. Others will oppose it, claiming the change will lead to other attempts by politicians in the future to further politicize the court.
But the Supreme Court is already politicized and has already been corrupted, primarily by Republicans over the past half-decade. Reforms are needed now to address its shortfalls.
But adding justices? Yes, it should absolutely happen. President Biden not only should add justices to the court — he has an actual duty, a moral obligation, to do so. Here's why:
Donald Trump appointed three justices to the court during his presidency, but he should have only been able to pick two. His first nomination only came about through GOP Senate obstruction against former President Barack Obama, who had the opportunity to appoint a justice in early 2016. Obama was not afforded that privilege, however, under the ostensible rationale provided by Republicans that it was an election year, and thus voters — through the future president set to be elected later that year — should pick the next justice instead.
However, Republicans failed to abide by the same standard four years later when they allowed Trump to pick a third justice before another presidential election. The GOP, hypocritically but perhaps not surprisingly, confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the bench just a few days before Election Day 2020.
To correct the imbalance that was created, Biden needs to add two justices to the court. Why two? By only nominating a single justice, it doesn't correct the abuse that Trump and Republicans perpetrated — it only fixes half of that abuse, because the third justice picked by Trump will have equal voting power to a theoretical 10th justice when it comes to future decisions that are rendered. It would not be the same as if Obama or Biden had been allowed to rightfully make a pick in the first place.
So two more picks are needed to correct the imbalance that was created on the court. Doing so won't make things unfair. The conservative bloc will still be in charge, as six conservative-picked justices will remain, constituting a majority. This places the balance closer to what is proper, as there should have been a 5-4 majority in favor of conservatives had Trump picked two justices, and either Obama or Biden picked one, over the past five years.
But after this happens, new reforms need to be implemented to the court's selection process to prevent what went down from 2016 onward from happening again. Some ideas worth considering:
● Tenure limits should be instituted in order to ensure that there's a regularly scheduled influx of new justices over a set period of time. By ending lifetime appointments, we make it so that justices cannot themselves manipulate the political makeup of the court.
● There should be limits on how many justices a president can pick in a single term, and even stronger limits should they win a second term, to limit how much influence each president may have on the court. Allowing Congress to pick a justice, too, could be an option worth considering.
● And the size of the court itself should be flexible, not fixed. If a retirement or death occurs, it doesn't need to be filled right away, except in extreme circumstances where there may be too few justices. Rather, it can be refilled when that justice's tenure was set to expire anyway.
For the sake of protecting reproductive rights and other freedoms we hold dear, these moves should begin immediately, with new justices placed on the court before the year's end. That outcome may be unlikely, of course, but it doesn't mean efforts to make it happen shouldn't start as soon as humanly possible.
Chris Walker is a Madison-based freelance political writer.
