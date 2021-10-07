Opinion | Benevolent enslaver? There's no such thing

As a scholar of early and 19th century U.S. African American literature, I feel compelled to respond to the recent apologia for slavery in a CapTimes letter to the editor.
How disappointing that we still see proslavery arguments circulating in the 21st century. I write therefore with an informed response to claims about slavery or enslavers as “benevolent” people or institutions — a pro-slavery argument that resembles that of 18th and 19th century enslavers and others who felt that Black people did not deserve their freedom and were treated well enough when held captive and forced to work for the benefit of others.
The author, Dave Searles, argues that enslavers like James Madison did “the best they could” and erroneously assumes that “they could not emancipate” the people they held captive. This is simply untrue. Enslavers made the choice to hold other humans captive for their own benefit. Arguments attempting to absolve them of any real choice in the matter essentially claim slavery as a necessity, as unavoidable even if unfortunate. This, too, is untrue. There was no necessity for slavery. Other possibilities were available to these men and to enslavers everywhere. But those choices would have demanded that they prioritize Black people’s interests for freedom over their own greed. These men chose greed, plain and simple. They refused to free people because they benefited from forced labor.
Describing people who held others as “benevolent” and comparing the conditions among those who were held captive against their will and forced to work for others profoundly misses the point. But it is clear where the author of this letter gathers these ideas about U.S. slavery — his sole source for such information seems to be proslavery white people.
Any consideration of slavery that fails to consider the voices of enslaved people themselves is suspect. I therefore submit to you a few Black perspectives on slavery, from James Madison’s contemporaries. These illustrate that the fact of slavery itself was far from “benevolent,” withstanding whatever differences in treatment and conditions some people are apparently still prone to parse.
Belinda Sutton’s 1783 petition to the Massachusetts General Court for reparations describes her kidnapping as a small child: “She was ravished from the bosom of her Country, from the arms of her friends — while the advanced age of her Parents, rendering them unfit for servitude, cruelly separated her from them forever!” As a recently-emancipated woman, her petition sought compensation for her suffering and labor so that she might support herself and her daughter.
The enslaved poet Jupiter Hammon’s 1786 poem, "An Essay on Slavery" calls “Come blessed Jesus in thy Love” to “hear thy Children cry” and “grant them Liberty,” imagining too a “joyfull sound” echoing through the land when “Slavery is no more.”
In his 1798 narrative, Venture Smith complains that, at the time of his emancipation, “I had already been sold three different times, made considerable money with seemingly nothing to derive it from, been cheated out of a large sum of money, lost much by misfortunes, and paid an enormous sum for my freedom.”
George White’s 1810 narrative (published during James Madison’s presidency and describing slavery in Virginia, where Madison himself held people captive) describes “abject slavery, like that practised by the Virginia planters upon the degraded Africans” as a condition in which he and others were “deprived by their inhuman masters and overseers, of almost every privilege and enjoyment.”
Let us be clear, when we consider whether enslavers were “benevolent,” whose opinions on the matter are being prioritized and whose are being erased?
I agree with Searles on one point, that “Who Jefferson, Madison and Monroe really were should not be ignored in teaching about them.” But the idea that these people were “benevolent” to Black people is a farce. They were enslavers who not only denied the idea that Black people should have the rights of white citizens — they did not even see fit to protect Black people from captivity and forced labor in slavery. Our children deserve better than an apologia for slavery.
If this means ceasing to name an educational institution after a man who would not have supported the basic freedom of many of our students, so be it.
Brigitte Fielder is an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she works on long 19th century U.S. and African American literature with attention to race, gender, childhood and species.
