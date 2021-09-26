Opinion | Authoritarianism: the wrong side of history, or just wrong?

Those contemplating history over the centuries have offered many illuminating observations, some well-known:
“Those who do not remember the past are doomed to repeat it.” — George Santayana
“History is written by the victors.” — Winston Churchill
“On human stupidity: It is one of the most powerful forces that shape history.” — Yuval Noah Harari
There is another interesting phrase whose provenance is less clear. It’s the claim that one can be “on the wrong side of history.”
As liberals rail against the growing authoritarian and anti-democratic tendencies of a large swath of those on the right, there might be the temptation to hurl this as an accusation. I confess to having been tempted to during a recent “discussion” with someone who doesn’t share my particular political views.
But on reflection, is there a “wrong side” of history? And, for the sake of symmetry, is there a “right side?”
If one is on the “wrong side,” the presumption is that he or she subscribes to a failed or discredited political or philosophical position. On the other hand, those on the “right side” — and here “right” is a synonym for “correct” and not a political descriptor — align themselves with a well-considered, historically successful or predominant movement.
In other words — wrong side, bad; right side, good.
In considering this apparent dichotomy, it’s difficult to escape making moral or value judgments. It is also difficult not to consider what the “weight of history” suggests quantitatively about the two philosophies in question — authoritarianism versus democracy.
Speaking broadly, history’s weight is heavily on the side of dictators, despots, “divine-right” monarchs and all the other strong men who have littered the past — and litter the present. Authoritarianism of various stripes has been the norm since humans began organizing into social groups. Democracies, on the other hand, are a rare and relatively recent phenomenon.
Thus, American Democracy is called “The Great Experiment.” It’s based, conceptually, on the individual who is said to be born with unalienable rights that are not granted by a government, but inherently endowed within each being — a government subservient to the individual.
For this reason, it may be more meaningful to ask, not whether one is on right side of history, but whether one is on the right side of humanity. It goes without saying that all humans seek and have always sought freedom, equality and justice. But the story of humankind has been more about the denial of these basic “rights” than about their fulfillment.
Republicans love to trumpet that they are the protectors of personal freedoms. What they fail to acknowledge, of course, is how many personal freedoms they actively campaign to curb — women’s reproductive rights, the right to vote, LGBTQ rights. The list goes on.
Paul Krugman, the 2008 Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist, has said that Republicans seek not to protect personal freedom. They seek to protect personal privilege — the privileges these largely white Anglo-Saxon Protestant (WASP) males use and have used as leverage to control American society. And that control is slipping as we rapidly move demographically toward being a white minority country.
Clearly, to me at least, to be on the right side of history one must be aligned with sentiments such as those expressed by Abraham Lincoln in his first inaugural address as he contemplated the deep and potentially disastrous divisions in the country:
“The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
In the face of the existential crisis facing our democracy — the slide toward authoritarianism, deeply rooted on the wrong side of history — may the better angels prevail.
Lorin R. Robinson is an author, freelance writer and former chair of the Journalism Department at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
