Opinion | Afterschool staff something to celebrate in these hard times

Staff from afterschool and summer youth programs across our city have been busy this past year. Parents and caregivers have done their best to navigate complex virtual learning, uncertain economic conditions and the new stresses of our world. Afterschool staff also have loved and nurtured our kids.
And their work has extended beyond what you may imagine, and what they initially signed up for. They have packed and delivered food, coordinated door-to-door vaccination clinics, aligned hundreds of disparate virtual learning schedules for their in-person classrooms, counseled and maintained a consistent loving presence during a scary time for young people, provided our kids with opportunities to learn new skills (like mask wearing), supported them with literacy and math, and have helped shape who our kids are becoming.
Today, 16,000 Madison kids and their parents rely on summer camps and other Out-of-School Time (OST) organizations throughout the year. When kids have consistent access to quality opportunities like this, they, and our community, reap the benefits. OST works. It increases health and academic outcomes, prepares kids with the social and emotional capacity to thrive and allows parents to work, increasing their earning potential. OST is not just beneficial for kids and their parents, it is a public good — an investment in our community's future.
But access to these opportunities are wildly unequal. Around 5,000 kids in Madison have barriers preventing them from participating in afterschool and summer programs, and those barriers are concentrated within BIPOC communities. And particularly troubling: 3,500 of those are elementary aged kids. Imagine for a second — 3,500 8- and 9-year-olds with nothing to do when the school bell rings at 2:47 p.m. (or 1:15 p.m. on Mondays). Where do they go? What do their families do? What responsibilities do their older siblings have? Now imagine that scenario over the course of a pandemic that had schools closed. What are the cumulative effects of this opportunity gap over a kid’s whole life, and how do these impacts fall differently on low-income families and families of color?
This is the back-drop to the state of the field. There is an urgent need and scarce resources to meet it. Organizations and leaders are trying to do as much good for as many families as possible with the resources they have.
But there is also something to celebrate here: the people and organizations that make magic happen for our community’s kids.
This last year, there were 11 youth workers in particular who were nominated by their peers and ultimately selected by students as some of the most outstanding youth workers in our community: Courtney Howard, Pau Xiong, Voyinese (Ms. Nese) Adams, Erick Blue, Josh Harper, Adriana Hernandez Perez, Shane Saddison-Bradford, Hewan Schade, Lupe Banda, Lisbeth Solano and John Harmelink.
On Aug. 25, I was proud to celebrate afterschool programs and these particularly outstanding individuals who put their bodies on the frontlines of a pandemic to support young people. These are people in our field who deserve to be celebrated, and as exceptional as they are, they also represent a field full of people like them — people who work endlessly, with spirit, joy and creativity for our kids. That is worth celebrating.
If you’re interested in learning more about the winners, click here. And if you’re interested in supporting the field and the people in it, check out mostmadison.org to find an organization near you to donate to, volunteer with, or to simply say thank you.
