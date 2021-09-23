Opinion | Action needed to preserve abortion rights

There is one thing I doubt any of my colleagues in the Wisconsin state Legislature can claim to have done: explain to 30 middle schoolers how to prevent a sperm from fertilizing an egg.
As a health educator, I’ve taught medically accurate, comprehensive sex education to students of all ages. In my classroom, we covered healthy relationships, consent, preventing unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and the human life cycle. It was my favorite unit of instruction — a topic that every eye-rolling student pretended to hate but in reality was eagerly connected with as if we were unpacking the newest TikTok trend.
This experience was one of the main reasons why I ran for the Wisconsin state Assembly. Teaching these courses opened my eyes to how health care policy often deviated from the informed, intersectional approach in my classroom. How could I tell these kids that they were in charge of their own bodies when I knew the state we were standing in didn’t agree?
Like other states’ attempts, the Texas bill bans abortion around six weeks, before many people are even aware they’re pregnant. What makes this bill especially cruel is that it empowers vigilantes to sue anyone whom they suspect has had or helped someone have an abortion. Everyone from patients, doctors, nurses, receptionists, partners and Uber drivers now has a $10,000 bounty on their head. This is a new experiment to get around Roe v. Wade, and many states have already come out and said they’ll replicate it. People have been asking me: Could this happen in Wisconsin?
The answer is yes. Wisconsin has already placed restrictive measures on abortion providers and client services. Abortion is banned after 20 weeks in Wisconsin. The state already requires a 24-hour waiting period, mandatory ultrasound and parental consent. Providers are also required to give patients written materials, often containing incorrect or misleading information. A script tells health care workers what to say to try and convince the patient to change their mind. If she does not want to look at the ultrasound monitor, then the technician is required to describe the size and shape of what’s visible on the screen. A state statute — still on the books from 1849 — makes it a felony for doctors to provide abortion care and contains no exceptions for rape, incest or the patients’ health.
Although this law has not been enforced with Roe v. Wade in place, if Roe were ever overturned, this would become law in Wisconsin. The conservative agenda to roll back the basic rights and protections for our most vulnerable, including women, shows no signs of slowing down. In just his first year in office, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed four anti-choice measures authored by Wisconsin Republicans. Strategists are watching Texas to determine Republicans’ next move.
To many, this feels like a chapter in a dystopian nightmare. But this fight is far from over. Wisconsin Democrats, health care providers and activists are pushing back. Here’s how: First, Evers has been a critically important stopgap in protecting our right to access health care services, like abortion care. Re-electing him in 2022 must be a top priority so that his veto authority stays in place. Second, the Legislature must pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act, authored by Rep. Lisa Subeck and Sen. Kelda Roys, and co-sponsored by me, that will repeal the state law that makes abortion at any point in pregnancy a crime. Third, it is critical that we draw new, fair maps for the 2022 election cycle. That will help to ensure representation for all Wisconsinites and accountability from elected officials — especially those who continuously oppose their constituents’ beliefs.
If we are to keep pushing forward and win the fight for our basic rights, we must remember that these attacks are coordinated, connected and constantly working against us. We have the power to create the shared vision that can lead us to equity, justice and the right to abortion care. At all levels of leadership, organizing and government, we must build solidarity in a multiracial, multicultural and multigenerational movement.
It has never been more consequential to have our state leaders reject these attempts to gut our health care. Do we want our kids to learn that their bodies are their own to care for and control, or how to spy on their neighbors for exercising their fundamental right to health and abortion care? Wisconsin’s future is up to us. We must send a clear and loud message right now: Bans off our bodies.
Kristina Shelton represents the 90th Assembly District.
