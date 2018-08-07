The Aug. 14 primary election is rapidly approaching. The Capital Times invited all the statewide candidates plus candidates in races specific to our area to write op/eds making their cases to the voters.
Today we run op/eds by the four Democratic candidates seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Terese Berceau in Assembly District 77, which represents Madison's west and south sides as well as the village of Shorewood Hills. Because there is no Republican candidate or candidate from another party seeking the position, the winner of the primary will assume the position. Your vote matters!
Click on the candidate's name to read his or her column.