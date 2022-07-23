On the road with Bill and Al -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 21, 1992:

Bill and Al’s Excellent Adventure is still winding its way across the Ohio Valley toward St. Louis, the last stop on a six-day bus trip by the Democratic duo of Bill Clinton and Albert Gore Jr. At every stop, freshly scrubbed crowds show up to applaud the freshly scrubbed candidates and their freshly scrubbed families.

Though their bus-stop appeal to middle America may be too saccharin for some, the Clinton-Gore road show also has a raw edge to go with its “aw-shucks” side. Predictably, Republicans are already stepping forward to say Clinton and Gore are not the moderate Bible-quoting baby boomers they appeared to be during the Democratic National Convention in New York. Somewhat less predictably, for those who remember Michael Dukakis’ failure to respond to criticism in 1988, Clinton is firing back.

“It’s the only word they know how to say,” Clinton said of GOP efforts to pin a scarlet “L” on his chest. “It’s their knee-jerk thing. It’s almost like they need to have some kind of inoculation or shot to get over that.”

Clinton showed admirable toughness before and during the convention, where he let the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former Gov. Jerry Brown know who had enough delegates for nomination and who didn’t. So far, Clinton’s been just as tough in responding to the Republicans. Now, if he can only persuade voters that he’ll be tough in dealing with the deficit, a still dangerous world the health care mess.