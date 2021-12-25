Old Nick knows what to do for the darling boys and girls — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

In a halo half devine.

Sleepy eyes now wait to catch

Good Saint Nicholas lifting the latch.

We hope all our readers, old and young, will have a merry time, and ask the little ones to remember these lines of George Cooper, as they take down their Christmas stockings:

“Shake out each little stocking:

Something is left behind, —

Something so sweet and precious,

Every good child may find.

“Can’t you guess? Something dearer,

Fairer, than all your toys, —

The love of father and mother

For their darling girls and boys!”