Old Nick knows what to do for the darling boys and girls — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 23, 1871:

Peace reigns in the world, as it did at the nativity, when:

No war nor battle sound

Was heard the world around,

and Christmas will be merry in all Christian lands.

The children are anxious, and eagerly look forward to Christmas eve when

Stars are shining everywhere

Through the frosty Christmas air;

Jack Frost sketches on the pane

Hints of fern and waving grain;

All the nests are filled with snow;

Hidden is the tail hedge-row,

Where wild brambles used to run

In the happy summer sun;

Star-beams touch the ice-clad trees

Into splendid jewelries,

Till the world appears to shine

In a halo half devine.

Sleepy eyes now wait to catch

Good Saint Nicholas lifting the latch.

We hope all our readers, old and young, will have a merry time, and ask the little ones to remember these lines of George Cooper, as they take down their Christmas stockings:

“Shake out each little stocking:

Something is left behind, —

Something so sweet and precious,

Every good child may find.

“Can’t you guess? Something dearer,

Fairer, than all your toys, —

The love of father and mother

For their darling girls and boys!”

We guess that Santa Claus will have his sleigh well loaded this year. He ought to; the sleighing is good on the house tops, and it will be such a disappointment to the little ones if he forgets them, when there are so many charming things waiting and almost aching to get into the children’s stockings.

But Old Nick knows what to do. We will not jog his memory, but again wish all our readers a merry Christmas.

