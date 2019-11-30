Winning Bucks You Toon

Dianne Daines of Hillsboro is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Dianne!

Her caption about a deer in a Bucks jersey beat out more than 50 entries. Daines wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

John Finkler

  • of Middleton: “Here’s the deal: my Giannis jersey for the rifle!”

John Bollig

  • of Madison: “I really am Bango. Just ask me to spell ‘Antetokounmpo.’”

Brian TeLindert

  • of Portage: “Oh no — this guy’s from Chicago!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

