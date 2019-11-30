Dianne Daines of Hillsboro is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Dianne!
Her caption about a deer in a Bucks jersey beat out more than 50 entries. Daines wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
John Finkler
- of Middleton: “Here’s the deal: my Giannis jersey for the rifle!”
John Bollig
- of Madison: “I really am Bango. Just ask me to spell ‘Antetokounmpo.’”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “Oh no — this guy’s from Chicago!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.