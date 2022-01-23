Nolan Finley: I still don't miss Donald Trump, despite bumbling Joe Biden

The more critical I become of Joe Biden’s bumbling presidency, the more often I get the question of whether I regret not supporting Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Let me check.

Nope. No regrets. I’m still not missing Trump.

I still think his extreme lack of honor and low-rent character made him unsuitable to serve as president of the United States. I’m still glad he was dragged kicking and screaming out of the Oval Office. I still think had he won the election he very well could have destroyed the Republic. (And, by the way, I believe the same of Biden, if he gets his way with Congress).

And I still think two things can be true at the same time: Joe Biden is a disaster as president. And Donald Trump was a disaster as president.

That Americans were given such a lousy choice for the highest office in the land speaks to the failure of our political system.

I’m no more willing today than I was a year ago to declare one better or worse than the other. They are both really, really bad.