MILWAUKEE — If Wisconsin voters made anything clear to the national political establishment in 2016, it was that Wisconsin should not be taken for granted.
After swinging to the Democrats for seven presidential election cycles in a row, the Badger State broke a three-decade Republican losing streak by awarding its 10 electoral votes to Donald Trump.
The underdog victory should give Republicans hope for 2020, but it shouldn’t give them confidence. According to the latest Fox News poll, 55 percent of Wisconsin voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the country. If Republicans are going to win this election cycle, they have to address the issues that matter most to Wisconsin voters.
The Republican Party and congressional leadership have clearly explained what they are against, but they have failed to articulate what they stand for. They promise to increase economic opportunity for all Americans, their children and grandchildren. But how?
This past weekend, nearly 100 small-government grassroots activists came to address this challenge at the FreedomWorks activist fly-in event in Milwaukee, where we announced a 2020 policy platform influenced by the same independent-minded voters who shocked the nation in 2016.
The FreedomWorks “Road Map to Victory” is a policy handbook for any Republican candidate who wants to win in 2020. These are the issues that will motivate grassroots America to “get out the vote” and show up at the polls.
The issues are simple:
Simplify the tax code.
- Let hardworking Americans keep more of their money.
- Balance the budget.
- Give people more options for quality health care by allowing insurance companies to compete with each other.
- Protect access to lifesaving prescription drugs by rejecting artificial price controls and letting the free market work.
- Promote free trade.
- Protect civil liberties.
- Confirm judges who believe in the Constitution.
- Reform prison and sentencing laws to make it easier for those with nonviolent criminal records to become productive members of society.
Protect private property rights and roll back regulations that are hurting small businesses.
We can give Wisconsin’s elected leaders a stronger voice in Washington by making the legislative process more transparent. We can make it easier for all members of Congress to introduce good ideas — and stop bad ones — without fear of punishment bycongressional leadership.
Each issue in the platform has been approved unanimously by the FreedomWorks Activist Advisory Council, a group of 25 of the most influential small-government activists and volunteers in the country. The platform was signed personally by every activist in attendance this past weekend.
These are not radically new ideas. In fact, these are the policy issues that have fired up the GOP base and driven voter turnout for every election in recent memory. Republicans lose when they lecture voters about what matters in Washington. They win when they listen to constituents about what matters at home.
The FreedomWorks “Road Map to Victory” gives Republican candidates valuable insight into exactly what those kitchen table issues are.
Wisconsin is projected to be a toss-up state next year. It’s no coincidence Democrats have already selected Milwaukee for their 2020 political convention. As the radical voices of the modern Democratic Party take the stage to discuss health care takeovers and the Green New Deal, Republicans need to be ready with an alternative alternative.
The “Road Map to Victory” provides the Republican Party with a platform based on values that have always worked for working people — free markets, limited government and individual liberty.