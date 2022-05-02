No train in sight for Madison — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 2, 1972:

One year ago, Madison sacrificed its meager passenger train service as the United States launched a last-ditch effort to bring back rail service.

The sacrifice hasn't been worth it so far.

Amtrak trimmed the number of trains from 547 to 243 on May 1, 1971, in hopes that by consolidation, the dwindling service could be revitalized. ...

It was our belief a year ago that Congress had not made a sufficient commitment to rail service when so many cities such as Madison were eliminated. Private management has not responded well to the government-financed efforts to improve service.

The urgent cries for vastly improved mass transportation have not quieted in the last year, but there is less enthusiasm today for the thought that rail transportation is the answer. ...

Washington still could firm up its commitment to making Amtrak work in the hopes that cities such as Madison, where once 44 different trains ran, will enjoy a rebirth of rail service.

But the confidence of those who see rail passenger service as a hope of tomorrow will not remain firm in the face of continual mismanagement and half-hearted government-railroad efforts.