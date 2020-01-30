'No' to a full-time Madison City Council -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 50 YEARS AGO

'No' to a full-time Madison City Council -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Madison City Council, 1971

Ald. William Dries, center, led the Madison City Council as its president in April 1971. Ald. Eugene Parks sits at the table fifth from left. Ald. Paul Soglin is twelfth from left.

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 30, 1970:

We don't always agree with Ald. Eugene Parks, but we agree with his opposition to the proposal for a full-time Madison City Council.

The proposal would reduce the 22-man council to around seven or 11, and would provide full-time salaries so that aldermen would devote all their time to the council.

Ald. Parks has argued against the full-time proposal because he says it wold eliminate student representation on the council. He and Ald. Paul Soglin both were elected as students in wards largely inhabited by students.

We have opposed the full-time council proposals because such a plan rewards second-rate politicians and discourages wide citizen participation in local government.

In Milwaukee, for example, the full-time council is a political resting place for loyal partisans. That council does not draw from the talents of outstanding citizens in the professions, education or business.

Moreover, the argument that part-time aldermen in 22 wards provides grassroots government has validity. However, it must be recognized that the council member's job must be streamlined because of the increasing burdens place upon him.

Ald. Parks has directed his arguments to what he considers an attack on students, a position we doubt. Nevertheless, his support for part-time aldermen and his opposition to a full-time council is welcome.

