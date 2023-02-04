This State Journal report ran on Feb. 2, 1853:

We have glanced hastily through the report of Mr. Brown, the commissioner of the state prison, for a brief synopsis:

The number of convicts in the prison April 1, 1852, was 15. The number received since up to Dec. 31 was 16. Three were discharged by expiration of sentence. One escaped in September. Of the 27 confined Dec. 31, two are females.

The report presents a plan for the erection of a new prison three stories high. It is to be 50 feet in front, 75 feet in depth, with two wings, each 100 feet long and 50 feet wide, exclusive of the octagonal towers.

In the center of each is a block of 120 cells four tiers in height. These cells are each 7 feet by 4 feet, and 7 feet high. Besides these, there are to be 10 large cells in the octagon towers, making it all 250 cells.

The front portion of the center building is to be the residence of the warden, his family and the subordinate officers. On the first story in the rear are the guard and matron rooms. In the rear of the second story is to be the male hospital and also a female hospital. The chapel is to be in the third story. The rear of the basement is to be the culinary department and store rooms.

The building now used has 40 cells, which will not be sufficient.

Most of the prisoners employed in stone cutting were inexperienced and make slow progress. The commissioner thinks it will not take less than three years to complete enough for the wing, which it is proposed to be built of stone.

By this estimate, the whole of the walls will be $12,624. The number of volumes in the prison library is 82, and an appropriation of $100 is recommended to increase this number.

The commissioner says that he has never been obliged to resort to the cruel and disgusting practice of the lash, and in but few instances has he found it necessary to punish by solitary confinement.

“Corporal punishment not only has a tendency to make them feel themselves degraded,” the report states, “but it arouses all the animal passions of the man. Under it, prisoners become morose, peevish and willful, and will do anything to disoblige the officers of the prison, and in my opinion should not be resorted to except in extreme cases, and only when all milder means fail.”

“Kindness, sympathy and reason is productive of a degree of cheerfulness, order, contentment, that cannot be produced by other more aggravating treatment. It is also much easier under such circumstances to impress upon the minds of such men the importance of those moral and religious truths absolutely necessary to reform the character of the criminal, and fit him for discharging all the great moral obligations of a citizen when being restore to society.”