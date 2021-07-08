 Skip to main content
No need for monument to perpetuate Robert E. Lee's memory -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago
This State Journal editorial ran on July 8, 1871:

The women of Georgia have collected nearly $3,000 for the proposed monument to the late Gen. Robert E. Lee. The whole amount raised for the purpose in the South, thus far, is said to be not less than $20,000.

They had better use the money to establish free schools and churches. Education, the bread of life, and rot a stone, either in the shape of a monument or otherwise, is what the Southerners need.

There is no need of a monument to perpetuate Lee's memory while the graves of the victims of a wicked rebellion are so thickly strewn in the soil of his native state.

