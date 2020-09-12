 Skip to main content
No getting out of this week's winning You Toon caption
No getting out of this week's winning You Toon caption

Jerry J. Murphy of Monona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Jerry!

His caption about the start of virtual school beat out more than 75 entries. Murphy wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Tom Fontana

  • of Madison: “How do I raise my hand to go to the bathroom?”

Jackie Rietmann

  • of Merrimac: “Mom! I thought you said I was attending Video Game Academy.”

Steven Chomor

  • of Waunakee: “What happens if the computer gets the virus?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

