No bucks, just buttons, in a cashless society? -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 5, 1972:

The cashless society, where magnetic credit cards and computers, not greenbacks, are used in everyday transactions, seems to be coming closer.

Madison has just witnessed the installation of a 24-hour teller system in a new bank building.

Such a mechanism, where a credit card can activate a computer for withdrawals or deposits, could be a forerunner of a cashless monetary system.

But the City National Bank of Columbus in Ohio has taken a giant step to check out a way of doing business without cash or checks.

Cooperating with a major bank card firm, the Columbus bank issued cards to customers in an affluent suburban community and signed up 27 firms where they installed card terminals as cash registers.

When a card holder makes a purchase, the clerk activates the machine, which has its own “voice.” If the computer repeats the correct charge, it then goes ahead and credits the business with the purchase and debits the customer’s bank account.

Some $500,000 has changed “hands” in 30,000 transactions over the past eight months, and 260 American and foreign banks have sent representatives to see the Columbus experiment.

Yesterday it seemed like pie in the sky to talk about a cashless society. Today it seems like we may soon go to a bank and see stainless steel panels with plastic buttons instead of trim tellers wearing bright blazers.