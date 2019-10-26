A group of friends sees people drowning in a river. They immediately dive in to help — however, people continue to appear, drowning. One friend swims upstream to see what is pushing people into the river. This story is how we, as future physicians, are introduced to the social determinants of health.
In a recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb criticized the inclusion of equity and social determinants of health in modern medical school curricula. From his perspective, teaching these topics jeopardizes the quality of medical education. He wants us to focus on the drowning people rather than keeping them from falling in. As future physicians, we could not disagree more.
As medical students participating in an urban medicine track, we have witnessed the impact of societal inequity on our community’s health. We must train our physicians to directly address these inequities if we expect them to heal patients. Where our patients live, where they work, their cultural values and the trauma they face affect their illnesses.
When we consider where people live, work and play, we provide better health care. This is why we talk to patients with diabetes about what food they can afford; why we talk to women with breast cancer about their family support; why we talk to people about whether they feel safe.
This is why we ask people how they fell in the river — so we can think together about how to keep them dry.
Contrary to claims that schools are shifting curricula due to political correctness, practicing medicine in this way in fact leads to higher patient satisfaction and better patient outcomes. Dismissing social determinants as “woke” distractions is an offensive dilution of our patients’ experiences and irresponsible for public health.
Accrediting bodies require that we learn about health equity and cultural humility. They’re right to do so — by taking a broader lens, physicians are able to address upstream factors that lead to illness.
We keep people from falling in the river. We treat the whole person. Wouldn’t you want a doctor who acknowledges that you are more than just your disease?
Nnenna Ezeh, Priya Suri, Ben Nguyen and Natanya Russek are medical students in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health's Training in Urban Medicine and Public Health (TRIUMPH) M.D. class of 2020. Mireya Taboada and Erin Nacev are students in the TRIUMPH M.D./M.P.H. class of 2021.
