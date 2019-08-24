Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Pete!
His caption about Madison removing a controversial sculpture and being named the top college town in America beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Gerard P. Pehler of Oregon: "Finally we're No. 1 in something besides drinking!"
- Keely Thomas of Dodgeville: "Prepare to get your 'Bucky on'!"
- Ernie Hanson of Madison: “Calm down, Mr. President. The driver made a wrong turn. We'll still be on time for your Waukesha rally.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.