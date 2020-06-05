Nino J. Amato and Masood Akhtar: Systemic racism and police violence must end now

The brutalized and preventable murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer — who has subsequently been arrested for third degree murder — is vivid evidence that local, state and federal elected officials must immediately begin to root out the cancer of systematic racism in our criminal justice system — and we must end the culture of police violence against American citizens of color, and we must end it now.
Why is it that a white nationalist, domestic terrorist named Dylan Roof — who committed a horrific hate crime, by murdering nine black churchgoers while they were praying can be arrested without a scratch on him?
The police didn’t put a chokehold on Roof when he was arrested, nor did the police ever mistreat Roof. But someone who is African American, who is selling cigarettes, who may have exchanged or used counterfeit money, or was just walking down his neighborhood street while eating Skittles, or was just sitting in their car — ends up being killed by white, local law enforcement.
Why is it that a white male domestic terrorist doesn’t even have a single scratch on him — but if you're black, you end up dying in police custody? In Floyd's case, it was even worse — the white police officer kneeled on his neck until he died while Floyd told him that he couldn't breathe, asking him to please stop. Floyd's last words were "Mama! I am through." Floyd's mother died two years ago, but he used her as a sacred invocation.
Why is it that three white police officers saw a black man murdered in front of their own eyes by their fellow white police officer and said nothing, and are free, but a black reporter from CNN gets handcuffed for simply reporting?
Why is it that our U.S. president calls white and armed protesters "good people" and black and unarmed protesters "thugs"?
Dear fellow Americans: As you can tell, our work has been cut out for us. Let's all make a commitment to address the issue today before its too late.
In order to constructively address the long-standing culture of police violence, our elected officials must:
(1) acknowledge there is a systemic culture of police violence against our citizens of color and we must act with a sense of urgency to root out the cancer of systemic racism in our criminal justice system; and
(2) embrace and commit to implementing the bipartisan guiding principles and recommendations that are embedded in the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
How do we start?
By getting every city council, town board, village board, county board and our state Legislature to introduce, discuss and vote in favor of the guiding principles in the bipartisan recommendations of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing — and we can begin to encourage our elected officials to pass the following resolution and then to hold our elected officials accountable — in rooting out the culture of violence within our police agencies.
(1) WHEREAS; Trust between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the people they protect and serve is fundamentally essential in our democracy;
(2) WHEREAS; It is key to the stability of our communities, the integrity of our criminal justice system, and the safe and effective delivery of police services that all police officers will respect and embrace the dignity of life and protect and serve all citizens of our communities, regardless of their skin tone; and
(3) WHEREAS; Building trust and nurturing legitimacy on both sides of the police/citizen divide is the foundational principle underlying the nature of relations between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED; that on this date, the (governing body) supports the guiding principles and comprehensive recommendations in the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED; that this elected government body is committed to act with a sense of urgency and to boldly root out the cancer of systemic racism in our criminal justice system — and to eliminate the culture of police violence — against our citizens of color, within our law enforcement jurisdiction.
We are confident that together, we can build an inclusive community and prosperous America free of violence and extremism by recognizing and embracing that diversity is our strength and not a weakness, and unity, not uniformity, is our power. We all need to recognize that what really makes America exceptional and has helped build this great nation is our policy of accepting any and all people, no matter their origin, color or religion. This also has to be taught in our classrooms. But none of this will happen unless the white people join in this effort.
Nino J. Amato and Masood Akhtar are members of We Are Many - United Against Hate.
