Nino J. Amato and Masood Akhtar: Systemic racism and police violence must end now

(1) WHEREAS; Trust between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the people they protect and serve is fundamentally essential in our democracy;

(2) WHEREAS; It is key to the stability of our communities, the integrity of our criminal justice system, and the safe and effective delivery of police services that all police officers will respect and embrace the dignity of life and protect and serve all citizens of our communities, regardless of their skin tone; and

(3) WHEREAS; Building trust and nurturing legitimacy on both sides of the police/citizen divide is the foundational principle underlying the nature of relations between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED; that on this date, the (governing body) supports the guiding principles and comprehensive recommendations in the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED; that this elected government body is committed to act with a sense of urgency and to boldly root out the cancer of systemic racism in our criminal justice system — and to eliminate the culture of police violence — against our citizens of color, within our law enforcement jurisdiction.