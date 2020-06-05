Nikki Anderson: Madison, we can and must do better — don't miss this opportunity for police reform

As a privileged white person, I have struggled with how to best serve as an ally during this struggle for justice for our black and brown community members. I consider myself a progressive liberal in this city, yet I know I can do more and be better and that I can’t rest on my laurels.

To that end, I thought long and hard about how I can “be the change I wish to see in the world” this week. There are lots of ways to be a white ally (financially supporting frontline organizations, patronizing black-owned businesses, serving as a shield at protests) and they are all important. Another important way to fight for change is to engage in the political system and advocate for the substantive changes that are needed to bring some justice for the black lives that have tragically been taken by police already and to prevent more tragedies from occurring. So, naturally it occurred to me that I should educate myself about what we could do as a city to achieve this goal on a policy level. Knowing that my friend and neighbor, Amelia Royko, has been working on police reform in Madison for close to eight years, I started by reading what she had to say. I was thrilled to discover (and embarrassed and ashamed that I had not previously been engaged on this) that the city of Madison has a solution — Resolution #60764 — sitting like a perfectly wrapped present right in its lap.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.