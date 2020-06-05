Nikki Anderson: Madison, we can and must do better — don't miss this opportunity for police reform

As a privileged white person, I have struggled with how to best serve as an ally during this struggle for justice for our black and brown community members. I consider myself a progressive liberal in this city, yet I know I can do more and be better and that I can’t rest on my laurels.
To that end, I thought long and hard about how I can “be the change I wish to see in the world” this week. There are lots of ways to be a white ally (financially supporting frontline organizations, patronizing black-owned businesses, serving as a shield at protests) and they are all important. Another important way to fight for change is to engage in the political system and advocate for the substantive changes that are needed to bring some justice for the black lives that have tragically been taken by police already and to prevent more tragedies from occurring. So, naturally it occurred to me that I should educate myself about what we could do as a city to achieve this goal on a policy level. Knowing that my friend and neighbor, Amelia Royko, has been working on police reform in Madison for close to eight years, I started by reading what she had to say. I was thrilled to discover (and embarrassed and ashamed that I had not previously been engaged on this) that the city of Madison has a solution — Resolution #60764 — sitting like a perfectly wrapped present right in its lap.
Unlike other cities that are struggling to invent policies on the fly to address the reform needed in their police departments, Madison has a well-vetted proposal that is awaiting City Council approval and would accomplish the reform we need. This proposal is the culmination of years worth of research and rigorous examination of the Madison Police Department. The work was done by a committee (MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee) that was established in response to the increasing level of distrust of MPD by communities of color after Tony Robinson was killed in 2015. The committee worked with a professional firm that conducted a comprehensive review of the department and established a list of 177 reform recommendations. The City Council accepted this final report months ago and is currently awaiting the implementation phase. After sifting through about a million acronyms and enough jargon to make my head spin, I ascertained that the next step that was needed to put these recommendations into action was neatly packaged and titled Resolution #60764. So, basically we know what we need to do but we aren’t doing it because, well, politics.
As a naive white liberal, I thought all we needed to do was get this on the agenda and that, clearly given the emergency situation we are in, that the City Council would see the overwhelming need for action on this and it would be adopted. Nope — not gonna happen. The City Council president decided to use some procedural mumbo jumbo to prevent the resolution from being discussed (let alone acted on) at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Nine alders are sponsoring this and you’ve received hundreds of emails in support (and virtually none opposing it) and you think it is best to sit tight for another two weeks before taking any action? Now I understand why these protesters don’t feel heard. We aren’t hearing them!
For the City Council to conduct business as usual Tuesday night during a time like this is an insult to the movement. All of the lip service that has been paid to solidarity is exposed as being hot air when you miss a chance like this to take action and bring real change in response to the cries of the community. Maybe the lesson here for me, personally, is to experience what it feels like to not be heard by the people that are elected to represent your voice. I’m not implying that I know what it’s like to suffer systemic racism and police brutality; I am saying that I can understand how this situation is just going to continue to escalate the longer we go without action from our policymakers. When you aren’t heard, your only choice is to speak louder.
What does getting louder look like? For me, it means telling every person I know about this resolution and urging them to contact their alderperson and demand that the council act on this immediately. This warrants a special meeting being called and swift action being taken. The status quo is not working and there is no time to waste. And if we still aren’t heard, perhaps it’s time to elect new voices who will listen to their constituents. Living in this country during Trump’s reign of terror is hard enough — we can’t afford to get this wrong in Madison. Change starts at home. Let’s be the change. Let’s create a template for how to get it right and let that ripple out to the rest of the country.
Nikki Anderson is a longtime Madison resident and small business owner of Change Fair Trade Fashion Boutique.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!