Nik Novak: Vote with your fork for the best candidate — your local farmer

I have been told nearly all of my life that I shouldn't talk politics. It's ugly business, this political talk. It's impolite, distasteful, argumentative, divisive. Politics makes people uncomfortable. Especially here in the Upper Midwest. But I have never been one for following other people's rules. And I find it more than a little disconcerting that we would leave political discourse to those we find most distasteful — the politicians. After all, they represent us. So why should we, the citizens, shirk our individual and collective responsibilities and not stand up for ourselves, our families, our friends and neighbors?

Politics, as I was told by my civics teacher (Mr. Jeff Fisher) 25 years ago, is merely the art of getting stuff done. And like anything in life, we get out of it whatever we put in. Look around you. At home. At your job. In your community. Our doing bears results.

Politics isn't just reserved for elections. It certainly doesn't only occur on a Tuesday in November every four years. Or on a “shit-show” of a Tuesday in April. In fact, I would argue that less gets done on those select election days than nearly any other. When it comes to party politics, global trade deals and never-ending wars, we have almost no say at all. We hold our nose and dutifully vote, because we are supposed to.