Nicole Tieman: In a healthy society, different views don't disqualify a friendship

I was living in Washington, D.C. when my son was born. All my “mom” friends were back home in Wisconsin.
Feeling isolated, I joined an app called Peanut, which is essentially Tinder for moms. The idea is to find mom friends, which can be challenging — especially for new moms who refuse to leave their homes until they fit back into their pre-pregnancy jeans. It seemed like a good option for me until I actually started “swiping right.”
When I started connecting with moms, little did I know how much political acrimony was hiding on Peanut, waiting to strike.
When I met a fellow mom, we’d message back and forth for a few days, talking about things like a shared love of baseball, hatred for D.C. summers, or obsession with finding deals at T.J. Maxx. But the dreaded question always came up — what do you do for a living?
For the past decade, I’ve been a political communicator. People think that means I live to argue policy or analyze political races for fun. The truth is that for me, discussing politics in a purely social setting is my personal nightmare.
Sure, I could lie about my work, but what’s the point of that? The goal of Peanut is to make mom friends. A friendship that starts with a lie isn’t a friendship at all. So, I tell the truth and get one of two results. Either the person wants to argue and point out everything that’s “wrong” with my beliefs or they ghost me.
The experience has me questioning whether people are still capable of considering a whole person, not just one aspect of them. Does a person’s belief system automatically disqualify them for friendship with someone who holds a different view?
In 2008, I was working my way through college as a server at Milwaukee’s Historic Turner Hall. The men and women I worked with — mostly young college students — held a lot of different views. Some of those views, in my opinion, were pretty far out. I’m positive many of them thought the same of mine. That didn’t stop of us from having fun at work or hanging out together when our shifts were over.
Isn’t that how a healthy society should function? Respecting one another, valuing competing opinions, and being kind despite our differences? My colleagues there saw me as a whole and took the bad with the good.
It’s hard not to look back on that time with rose-colored glasses. It doesn’t feel so long ago that people could have honest conversations without fear of their relationships, careers and reputations being threatened for voicing an opinion. Sometimes it seems impossible that we could get back to a place of understanding and tolerance, but I think it could be if we all took ourselves a little less seriously.
When I became a mom, I started laughing through times of stress or frustration. It’s involuntary and never happened before my son was born. Someone much smarter than I am probably could offer an explanation for it. I think it’s some kind of defense mechanism. Whatever it is, I’m thankful for it. It helps me to be patient, take a step back, and see things for what they are rather than how they make me feel at any given moment. Wouldn’t it be great if everyone just laughed when they got mad? Think about what Congress would be like. Hundreds of legislators just laughing all day, every day.
The truth is that if we want things to be different, we all have to put in some effort. Society doesn’t change all at once. It happens over time and it starts with individuals. I’m probably not going to find my perfect mom match on Peanut, but I’ll keep swiping right because if I expect someone to see me for the whole person I am, I have to be willing to do the same — political rants and all.
Nicole Tieman is a Wisconsin native and political communicator with a decade of experience in campaigns, Congress and the private sector. She’s a freelance writer and photographer and her work has been featured in The Hill, The Washington Examiner, Motherly and several others. She currently lives outside of Washington, D.C. with her family but collects frequent flier miles from regular trips home to the Milwaukee suburbs.
