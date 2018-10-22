From rampant workplace sexual harassment and even sexual assault, to constant attacks on reproductive rights coming from the highest levels of our state and federal government, there’s no doubt that it’s a scary time for women and families in America.
Over the last two years, and especially over the last few weeks, women and our allies have been rising up like never before to fight back against attacks on our fundamental freedoms and progress we’ve made to be seen as equal partners in society.
The problem is the majority in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives fail to appreciate this historic moment and continue to turn their backs on a movement — powered by the majority of Americans — demanding gender equality and the protection of reproductive rights. We don’t need more out-of-touch politicians who ignore the very real concerns of their constituents. We need to elect champions for women and families, and hold on to the great elected officials already representing us.
That’s why we at NARAL are proud to support Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., to keep representing us in the U.S. Senate.
Few have fought harder for women and families than Sen. Baldwin, and few have true compassion for women making complicated decisions about their reproductive health care like she does. Nowhere was that more apparent than in her most recent debate against her challenger, anti-choice extremist Leah Vukmir. In response to questions about abortion, Baldwin touted her support for a woman’s right to choose, recognizing that the personal, private decision to terminate or continue a pregnancy belongs between a woman and her doctor.
Vukmir, on the other hand, doubled down on her opposition to abortion care — a safe and necessary medical procedure — even in cases of rape, incest and the life of the woman. The lack of compassion from Vukmir is alarming but not surprising. She’s someone who doesn’t just oppose abortion rights; she even supports personhood legislation, which makes common forms of birth control illegal and also bans in vitro fertilization, which has helped so many Wisconsin couples have desperately wanted children. Vukmir is one of the most extreme anti-choice candidates in the entire country right now. Simply put: The contrast between these two candidates — and the damage Vukmir would do to our rights if elected to the U.S. Senate — is crystal clear.
Sen. Baldwin is a strong and unwavering voice for women and families who often don’t have a voice in Washington. As one of the members of Congress who helped craft the Affordable Care Act, she helped secure health insurance for countless Wisconsinites for the very first time. And thanks to her hard work to defend the law against relentless attacks from Republicans in Congress, Wisconsin women continue to have access to birth control without additional out-of-pocket costs, saving them real money and allowing them to take more control of their futures and destinies like never before.
But she hasn’t just worked to expand health care through the Affordable Care Act. She also demonstrated her leadership by introducing the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation that would protect a woman’s right to safe and legal abortion by stopping restrictive regulations and laws. Attacks on reproductive health care prevent women from being full and equal partners in society, inhibiting our ability to chart our own destinies and determine our own futures.
The attacks we see at both the state level and federal levels on our health care are orchestrated by powerful, national, right-wing groups with an anti-choice agenda that want nothing more than to chip away at abortion access in the states and ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Gutting Roe is even more of a threat now with Brett Kavanaugh on the United States Supreme Court. Baldwin’s Women’s Health Protection Act would fight back against the medically unnecessary and politically motivated restrictions on abortion access. But it doesn’t stop there — it would also ensure that all women would have access to reproductive health care regardless of their zip code. This kind of bold, commonsense legislation is exactly what we’d expect from a champion like Baldwin.
When you have someone in office who you know you can count on to fight for you, you fight hard to keep them there. That’s why NARAL is wholeheartedly behind Sen. Baldwin and why we continue to knock doors, make phone calls, and mobilize our members and voters to ensure that come November 2018, Tammy Baldwin can hit the ground running in her fight to advance women’s rights.
When we have representation from someone who is always willing to go to bat for our rights, opportunities and empowerment become a reality. NARAL members across Wisconsin have always had Baldwin’s back because she’s always had ours. Let’s make sure she stays in the U.S. Senate to fight for all of us in Wisconsin.
Nicole Brener-Schmitz is the national political director for NARAL Pro-Choice America.
