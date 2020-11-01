Nicolaas Mink and Marsh Skeele: Protecting Alaska's Tongass National Forest benefits Midwesterners

We seemed like an unlikely pair: a professor of environmental studies at Knox College in Illinois and a young fisherman out of Sitka, Alaska. But in 2012 we came together to co-found a different kind of seafood company. We both had a passion for epic dinner parties and high-quality ingredients and held common values for environmental health and social justice. Our ambitions from the outset were high: deliver to consumers in the Midwest excellent quality salmon from Southeast Alaska in a manner that benefits small-scale fishermen, honors the ecosystem, and enriches communities and food systems in both the Midwest and Alaska.
We had a leg up in our endeavor. Southeast Alaska is home to the spectacular Tongass National Forest, an intact temperate rainforest which acts as a natural fish factory. The Tongass lies in our backyard in Sitka and spans across the entire southeastern panhandle of the state. At 17 million acres, the rich landscape is a wonderland of glacier-carved fjords, thick green forests of old-growth hemlock, spruce and cedar; spongey carpets of muskeg, and expansive fields of rock and glaciers.
While the Tongass provided the ecosystem to produce wild salmon, Madison and the Midwest offered a member base to make the business work. Almost 2,000 of our members live in Wisconsin, including many of our leadership team. Last year we opened our new Good-Fish Hub at the historic Garver Feed Mill. As we continue to grow our community, our hub in Madison will allow us to better serve local families, along with members across the Midwest, as we bring the catch of our small-boat fishermen from boat to doorstep. Thanks to the support from Wisconsin and other early members in the Midwest, over the last eight years we have grown our initial idea to a company that continues to uphold our original values and is providing healthy, Alaskan seafood delivered to the doorsteps of over 12,000 members in the Midwest and beyond.
Today, we are proud to provide good jobs at our manufacturing facilities and offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Alaska. We have 22 fishermen-owners in our fleet and over 25 other small-boat fishermen we support with above-industry prices and stable, direct-to-consumer markets. Throughout these years of building the company, the Tongass has been there with us the entire time — our silent partner enabling the salmon runs that our fishermen catch and we deliver to our members. The wild-caught salmon we deliver to our members directly depend on the 14,873 miles of anadromous rivers and streams in the Tongass.
This foundation of healthy salmon ecosystems in Southeast Alaska already faces unprecedented threats from climate change, but there is a new threat compounding our concern. The Trump administration recently released a plan to remove critical Roadless Rule protections from the Tongass, opening up over 58.5 million acres of national forest, and specifically 9.3 million acres of the Tongass to destructive logging and logging roads.
The administration’s justification is that Roadless Rule protections are stifling local economic growth. We’d argue otherwise. The Roadless Rule and protection of the Tongass directly benefits our thousands of members and many other businesses, fishermen, seafood consumers and Alaskans that rely on healthy fisheries and the clean waters of Southeast Alaska. Removing protections would threaten the more than $2 billion per year commercial fishing and tourism industry in the area. In the U.S. alone, Alaska’s seafood industry accounts for nearly $6 billion in direct output, but also $8 billion in “multiplier effects generated as industry income circulates throughout the U.S. economy” according to the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. Importantly, the Tongass absorbs more carbon than any other forest and plays an integral role in the health of our climate worldwide.
Despite more than a quarter of a million public comments which called for keeping Roadless Rule protections for the Tongass, the Forest Service has now released the final environmental impact statement for the Alaska Roadless Rule, with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recommending to fully exempt the Tongass from Roadless Rule protections.
We urge Secretary Perdue to reverse course and select the no-action alternative on the Alaska Roadless Rule. This would keep Roadless Rule protections in place for the Tongass and ensure we can continue our efforts to transform the seafood industry for the better, provide wild-caught salmon to thousands of families across the country, increase the value of our fishing fleet’s harvest, and create jobs and economic opportunity in Alaska and the Midwest.
To voice your concerns, write to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue: https://www.usda.gov/tellsonny.
Nicolaas Mink, Ph.D., is CEO and co-founder of Sitka Salmon Shares and Instructor of Environmental Studies at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. Marsh Skeele is a second-generation fisherman and vice president and co-founder of Sitka Salmon Shares and lives in Sitka, Alaska.
