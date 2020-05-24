Nick Hylla: The new normal can be better than the old one

Whatever the new normal is, it is still possible it will better than the old one.

I’ll admit, it doesn’t seem like we are on a path to better times. But our leaders disagree less than you might think. The Evers administration’s reopening guidelines and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce “Back to Business” plan are fundamentally in agreement. They recognize that no matter what the governor, state Supreme Court or even President Donald Trump might say, public disposition and consumer sentiment will dictate how we reopen the many facets of social and economic life.

This agreement is good news because it is hard to overstate the impact that our next decisions will have on the future prosperity of our state. The federal response to the pandemic has been nothing short of nuclear. It has ballooned the annual federal budget deficit and the national debt to levels exceeding the peak of World War II. The experts tell us, “Now is not the time to worry” about that. The statement contains a simple truth: The time to worry is coming.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.