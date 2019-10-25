Since I was a teenager, I have dealt with generalized anxiety disorder, and different events or circumstances trigger my experiences with anxiety. These events require using a multitude of coping strategies to manage my anxiety, especially when I am performing tasks at work.
During an anxiety attack, I can continue to think through problems, but my ability to vocalize responses diminishes with pressure building in my chest. I work in customer service and provide technical support for software companies. This requires the explanation of detailed instructions to fix issues or collect information, and verbalizing responses can be a challenge. During such high-anxiety workplace moments, I have developed tactics to organize responses. My boss encourages me to tactfully and momentarily pause calls while I prepare. Wisconsin — let's continue this progress for the one out of five people with disabilities like myself, who want — and are more than able — to work.
October marks the annual celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This month is a chance to celebrate job seekers with disabilities who are striving to work, and employers who are recruiting talented employees with disabilities. The theme for NDEAM 2019 is “The Right Talent, Right Now.” Indeed, employment matters for people with disabilities for more than just financial reasons. Employment matters because people with disabilities are seeking the opportunity to achieve independence, just like anyone else.
The great state of Wisconsin has good reason to celebrate NDEAM this year. The Badger State, in fact, outperforms many other bigger states in terms of jobs for the one in five Americans living with a disclosed disability. In a recent study, 142,285 Wisconsin residents with disabilities had jobs, putting the state’s disability employment rate at 41.9%. A recent ranking by RespectAbility, a nonpartisan disability inclusion organization, found that Wisconsin ranks 17th out of the 50 states in terms of disability employment.
Wisconsin needs to fully implement an "Employment First" strategy where critical social programs for youth and adults with disabilities are oriented toward ensuring that getting a job is the top priority for individuals with disabilities. That goal is reinforced with high expectations among the teachers, coaches and parents around that individual.
Wisconsin can further capitalize on past successes by following the example of states that show constant improvement, such as Florida and Ohio. Both can attribute a portion of their growth in disability employment to Project SEARCH, a program for young adults with disabilities to improve their skills, learn from job coaches and ultimately find a job. Data shows that 70% of SEARCH interns who complete their training obtain competitive employment. By expanding such critical programs, Wisconsin can increase the number of people with disabilities entering the workforce.
Companies that embrace employees with disabilities clearly see the results in their bottom line. According to Accenture, disability-inclusive companies have higher productivity levels and lower staff turnover rates, are twice as likely to outperform their peers in shareholder returns and create larger returns on investment.
The fact is that disability is part of the human experience. It is nothing to fear because most of us will be affected by it eventually, whether by accident, aging or illness. Opening more job opportunities to people with disabilities will mean stronger communities and a better economy for all. Achieving that requires all of us working together, because people with disabilities are the right talent, right now.
Nicholas Olson works in Madison. He holds a degree in public policy from Oberlin College and the Hertie School of Governance.
