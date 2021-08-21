 Skip to main content
Next trick wins this week's You Toon cartoon caption contest
Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Pete!

His caption about waterskiers forming a pyramid beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Steve Swed

  • of Waunakee: “I’m pretty sure they’re spawning.”

Jim Foelker

  • of McFarland: “This is evolution?”

Robert Johnson

  • of Deerfield: “That is not a ski team. They are helping her avoid the green algae.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

