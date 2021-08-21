Next trick wins this week's You Toon cartoon caption contest

Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Pete!
His caption about waterskiers forming a pyramid beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “I’m pretty sure they’re spawning.”
Jim Foelker
- of McFarland: “This is evolution?”
Robert Johnson
- of Deerfield: “That is not a ski team. They are helping her avoid the green algae.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.