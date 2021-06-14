Newspaper Name: Military must work harder to prevent suicides

“Take all comments about suicide seriously,” the Air Force directs its personnel. “Be an active listener and let your wingman tell you about their challenges. Although it can be awkward, it’s important to ask the tough questions about whether or not your wingman is thinking about harming or killing himself. … Care for your wingman by calmly listening and expressing concern.”

In line with the directive, The Air Force provides annual training in suicide intervention, so peers can help if a unit commander is unresponsive to someone’s needs.

More than 70% of Air Force suicides since 2015 have involved personal firearms, according to official figures. To address the issue, the Air Force last year distributed more than 200,000 gun locks.

The Air Force, the same as all service branches, has an obligation to develop more responsive mental health support. And the service needs to make absolutely clear that seeking mental health help will not harm the individual’s Air Force career.