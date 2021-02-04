New York Times: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s controversies are piling up

Reps. Nikema Williams of Georgia and Sara Jacobs of California plan to introduce a resolution to censure Greene. This penalty is imposed more frequently and requires only a simple majority to pass. It is meant to serve as a badge of shame. Of course, Greene, who revels in shamelessness, might well wear it as a badge of honor — evidence that a corrupt, elitist political establishment was out to get her.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida is among those calling for a more appropriate punishment: stripping Greene of her committee assignments. Critics are particularly incensed by Greene’s being placed on the education committee, in light of her deranged theories on school shootings.

Republicans have recent experience in this area. In 2019, the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, stripped Steve King of his committee posts for defending white nationalism in an interview with The Times. The Iowa lawmaker had a long history of racist remarks, for which voters had largely given him a pass. But losing his committee assignments did not simply mark Mr. King, it drained his influence and his ability to serve constituents. King lost his primary race last year, ending his nine terms in office.