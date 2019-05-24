Weather Alert

...MORE PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * MORE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED PRIMARILY SOUTH OF A LINE FROM MINERAL POINT TO MADISON TO PORT WASHINGTON. HOWEVER, LOCALIZED AREAS OF A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE. * RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&