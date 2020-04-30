New York Daily Post: Stand down, Mr. President

Like an addict jonesing for his next fix, President Donald Trump seems to chafe at how social distancing restrictions are preventing him from performing before his campaign rallies.

The president appears to have settled on an acceptable substitute — a June 13 graduation ceremony for the U.S. Military Academy. Having spoken to graduating classes at the Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force academies over the last three years, Trump wants to check off West Point this year.

Like any addict, Trump is unconcerned about the damage he could cause to those around him. Yes, it’s six weeks out, but there’s no reason to believe that New York state, nor the academy itself, is prepared to host a graduation ceremony amid a pandemic.

Fortunately, West Point may be subtly trying to signal to the commander in chief that bringing back 1,000 men and women in relatively close proximity during a pandemic, in contravention of current administration public health guidelines, is not the greatest idea. ...

A press release April 22 included the line, “The Class of 2020 will return to campus in time for the June 13 graduation ceremony.” That language is scrubbed from an edited release now posted in its place.