New York Daily News: Stand up against Lukashenko’s cruel, cold Soviet-era antics

In a Cold War episode reminiscent of Boris and Natasha, the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, hijacked an international airline flight to kidnap a dissident. It was so clumsily transparent that it would be funny if the life of journalist Raman Pratasevich, now the prisoner of the KGB, weren’t in danger.

The civilized world, which is just about everywhere but Belarus, must unite against this act of state piracy, blocking flights to or from Belarus and steering international air traffic around the East European prison house.

Pratasevich was traveling on Ryanair Flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius, in Lithuania, overflying Belarus. The trip is a little less than three hours, but shortly before the non-stop was due to arrive in Vilnius, it did a U-turn and landed in Minsk, escorted and forced down by a MiG-29 fighter jet. Pratasevich was grabbed and pulled off the plane, which then proceeded to Lithuania.

Official excuse: “bomb threat.”

Pratasevich later showed up in a video from his jailers with him saying that he is being treated well, even though his parents say it looks like his face is swollen and his nose is broken. Pratasevich must be released and allowed out of the country. ...