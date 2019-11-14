Here begins another in a series of periodic reassessments of the reputation of the once-respected two-term mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.
In a deposition transcript released recently, George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, testified that Giuliani’s “assertions and allegations against former Ambassador (Marie) Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period.”
These were the assertions and allegations that forced Yovanovich’s ouster, apparently all because she was unwilling to get with the program of pressuring President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.
Giuliani not only ran a smear campaign against an American diplomat for refusing to do his and Trump’s dirty bidding.
Donald Trump has managed to succeed politically via an impressively shameless ability to obfuscate and engage in fabulism of the highest order…
He also got wrapped up with a Ukrainian-born American citizen named Lev Parnas, who paid him a half-million dollars for services rendered — the cash came from a Long Island personal injury lawyer — and who now stands charged with having broken campaign finance laws.
Going around the State Department, Giuliani appears to have quarterbacked the campaign to make congressionally authorized U.S. military aid to Ukraine contingent on the country aiding Trump’s reelection.
Despite the fact he was quite obviously perverting U.S. policy, Giuliani now with a straight face claims his work was “done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges.” He tweeted that after “the 1st coup failed,” “the 2nd coup began in secret” and turned “an innocent conversation that had NO threat, pressure or quid pro quo and deliberately turned it into something it’s not.”
Rudy Giuliani, once America’s mayor, is now America’s shyster.
