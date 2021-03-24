New York Daily News: Rocks and glass houses: The different degrees of disapproval

In practice, the standard for when elected officials insist that a governing colleague must resign following accusations of misconduct, before an independent investigation or an impeachment proceeding has been conducted, is reminiscent of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s famous 1964 definition of what constitutes hard-core pornography: “I know it when I see it.”

There simply aren’t set-in-stone moral codes delineating what behavior is so egregious that, even when unproved, it warrants a politician’s immediate, voluntary departure from public office. That vagueness often leads to logical and moral inconsistencies. And political expediency.

Is a single criminal complaint of choking your wife during a fight qualitatively less bad than the multiple accusations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now facing? Hard to say.

But if it is, that would explain the relative silence from state lawmakers about Bronx state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, who was arrested on Jan. 12 on charges he choked his wife during a domestic dispute. Sepulveda claimed his wife also physically attacked him and firmly denied the charges, and his attorney says the wife’s complaint was “a calculated attempt by a disgruntled party to leverage a divorce settlement.”