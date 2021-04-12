New York Daily News: One cop’s crime: What we’re learning from Derek Chauvin’s trial for killing George Floyd

A headline in the Washington Post put it this way: “Policing is not really on trial in Minnesota. That’s too bad.” Too bad? To the contrary, the trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin has so far exposed how systematically the accused violated his oath, his training and the standards of his profession.

On the witness stand, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that in putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds (longer than the 8 minutes, 46 seconds we all thought), Chauvin was in blatant violation of the department’s policies. Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who’s served on the force for 36 years, said: “Pulling him down to the ground face down, and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time, it’s just uncalled for.” Lt. Johnny Mercil, the department’s training coordinator on the use of force, called the neck restraint an “unauthorized” act of aggression. Some blue wall.