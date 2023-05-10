Former Proud Boys headman Enrique Tarrio and three of his lieutenants have now joined the small and ignoble club of Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Good.

The group’s lawyers attempted to deflect blame to Donald Trump, with attorney Nayib Hassan telling jurors that it was “Donald Trump’s words. It was his motivation,” and that prosecutors “want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald J. Trump and those in power.” Picking who is responsible here is a false choice: they both are.

Trump made his antidemocratic entreaties to all his followers, but few decided to actually sack the Capitol, and fewer still did so as part of organized paramilitary groups with specific plans to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. That dubious distinction belongs predominantly to the Oath Keepers, whose chief Stewart Rhodes and another top official were found guilty of seditious conspiracy last year, and now the Proud Boys, another odious band.

It’s a very serious charge, to be employed only when absolutely warranted, but it’s hard to think of a more fitting situation than an organized militia attempting a coup d’état. Of course, the group of reactionaries are probably holding out hope that their Beloved Leader will again secure the White House in next year’s election, at which point he’s claimed he’ll issue pardons and apologies for the shock troops that attempted to seize the government at his direction.

This is, among many others, a reason voters should never let the man anywhere near the levers of power again, and why official inquiries into his conduct are not only appropriate but desperately necessary to move the country forward. His spineless political allies in the GOP — many of whom have privately or openly expressed revulsion with Trump only to eventually decide that he’s a winning bet and switch course — will try to taint these investigations as politically motivated. No, they’re required by the rule of law.