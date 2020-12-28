New York Daily News: Justice for Lockerbie: 32 years after the mass murder on Pan Am Flight 103, feds strike

On Dec. 21, 32 years to the day after 270 people were murdered in the bombing of a jet traveling from London to New York, federal prosecutors charged the man who copped to building the explosive device that brought down Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Credit the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr, who kicked off his first stint as AG in 1991 by charging two other plotters, for seeing through the investigation on behalf of 190 Americans killed.

That Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, a Libyan intelligence official, now stands accused of a capital crime is due to federal authorities who made a specific, concerted effort last year to close the loop on long-languishing counterterrorism investigations; that push uncovered a 2012 confession to Libyan law enforcement by Mas’ud.

It is also a tribute to the aching heart and exhaustive work of Ken Dornstein, a college student in 1988 when his older brother David was among the murder victims. Dornstein, who went on to become a documentarian, plunged himself into the facts of the case — zeroing in on Mas’ud and discovering he was being held in a Libyan prison.