New York Daily News: Gov. Cuomo’s obfuscation of nursing home death numbers looks more egregious by the day

We never blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for COVID-19’s death toll in New York. The virus has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including what we now know to be more than 15,500 deaths among nursing home residents.

We accepted and accept Cuomo aides’ insistence that a March 25, 2020, executive order — requiring nursing homes to accept new or returning residents regardless of whether they were COVID-19-positive — was the well-intentioned act of a governor desperate to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by the virus’s surge, as opposed to something nefarious.

Nor did we assume bad motives when it became clear last June and July that the state’s methodology for tallying COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes was probably a drastic undercount because it didn’t include residents who died in hospitals.

But it’s now clear beyond any doubt that Cuomo and his aides set out to prevent a timely, full and honest accounting of those deaths. Deep shame on him and them.